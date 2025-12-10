Historic! Bumrah first Indian to 100 wickets in all formats!

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket during the first ODI against South Africa on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah created history as the first Indian bowler to complete the landmark of 100 wickets across all three formats in international cricket, during the first T20 International against South Africa, in Cuttack, on Tuesday.



He joins an elite comprising of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, New Zealand seamer Tim Southee, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib

al Hasan and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the only five bowlers to have completed a century of wickets across formats in international cricket.Bumrah also becomes only the second Indian to reach the landmark of 100 wickets in T20Is after teammate Arshdeep Singh, who has 107 wickets in 69 matches.

Bumrah picked up 2/17 in three overs, getting wickets of Dewald Brevis and Keshav Maharaj taking his tally to 101 wickets at an average of 17.92 and an economy rate of 6.35.