A century of sixes for Hardik Pandya!

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is only the fourth Indian to complete a century of sixes in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI/X

Hardik Pandya smashed his way into the record books as he notched up a landmark 100 sixes in T20 Internationals during the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack on Tuesday.



Playing in his 121st match, Pandya becomes only the fourth Indian to complete a century of sixes in T20 Internationals.



He brought up the record during his blistering match-winning knock of 59 from 28 balls in the series

opener. Coming into bat when India were reeling at 78/4, the all-rounder launched a brilliant counter-attack, hitting six fours and four sixes, to power the hosts to a healthy 175/6.

Rohit Sharma holds the world record for most sixes in T20 Internationals with a massive 205 sixes in 159 matches. Suryakumar Yadav is second among Indians with 155 sixes from 96 games and Virat Kohli third with 124 sixes from 125 matches.



Pandya also took 1/16 with the ball as India thrashed South Africa by 101 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.