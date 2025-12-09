HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » A century of sixes for Hardik Pandya!

A century of sixes for Hardik Pandya!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 09, 2025 23:17 IST

x

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya is only the fourth Indian to complete a century of sixes in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI/X

Hardik Pandya smashed his way into the record books as he notched up a landmark 100 sixes in T20 Internationals during the first T20I against South Africa in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Playing in his 121st match, Pandya becomes only the fourth Indian to complete a century of sixes in T20 Internationals.

He brought up the record during his blistering match-winning knock of 59 from 28 balls in the series

opener. Coming into bat when India were reeling at 78/4, the all-rounder launched a brilliant counter-attack, hitting six fours and four sixes, to power the hosts to a healthy 175/6.

 

Rohit Sharma holds the world record for most sixes in T20 Internationals with a massive 205 sixes in 159 matches. Suryakumar Yadav is second among Indians with 155 sixes from 96 games and Virat Kohli third with 124 sixes from 125 matches.

Pandya also took 1/16 with the ball as India thrashed South Africa by 101 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I
PIX: 74 all out! India hammer South Africa in 1st T20I
Hardik Slams Paparazzi
Hardik Slams Paparazzi
Akram Takes A Dig At IPL: 'It Never Ends'
Akram Takes A Dig At IPL: 'It Never Ends'
'What Do Kohli, Rohit Need To Prove?'
'What Do Kohli, Rohit Need To Prove?'
What makes Hardik Pandya special
What makes Hardik Pandya special

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Khushi Kapoor's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts!1:21

Khushi Kapoor's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts!

Nadda loses his cool at Kharge in Rajya Sabha4:55

Nadda loses his cool at Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Goa Nightclub Fire: Administration seals Romeo Lane restaurant owned by Luthra1:42

Goa Nightclub Fire: Administration seals Romeo Lane...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO