Scenes from the Beating Retreat ceremony on Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border featuring the Border Security Force.

IMAGE: A Border Security Force trooper during the Beating Retreat ceremony. All Photographs: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Border Security Force troopers and Pakistan Rangers begin the Beating Retreat ceremony. All Photographs: Raminder Pal Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the ceremony.

IMAGE: BSF troopers during the ceremony, here and below.

IMAGE: BSF lady troopers conduct a gun drill.

IMAGE: BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal presents sweets to BSF troopers on the occasion.

