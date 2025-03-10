Kohli Kissed, Rohit Hugged It

Rohit Sharma sat on the turf, draped in the national flag, clutching the Champions Trophy.
A captain's knock of 76, followed by a moment of stillness -- flag over shoulder, silverware in hand -- the image of a leader basking in legacy.

Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Gone were the Gangnam moves and pushups of 2013.
Virat Kohli simply held the trophy, kissed it gently and let the moment linger.
A man reflecting on a full-circle journey.

Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

K L Rahul's ice-cool composure shone in India's Champions Trophy win, delivering crucial finishing roles.
After lifting his 1st ICC trophy, he shared an Instagram post: Medal, jersey, and trophy.
'Slowly sinking in,' he said, a testament to his steady hand under pressure.

Kind Courtesy KL Rahul/Instagram

Varun Chakravarthy cradled the trophy like a newborn -- a subtle tribute, perhaps, to his toddler son Aathman.
With 9 wickets in three games, the mystery spinner had every reason to treat the trophy like his 'baby'.

Kind Courtesy Varun Chakravarthy/X

Trophy tucked firmly in one hand, Shreyas Iyer broke into Gangnam Style dance, celebrating his 243 run haul with child-like joy and infectious energy.

Kind Courtesy ICC/X

While others danced, Mohammed Shami stood back, avoiding the champagne sprays.
No trophy in hand, but plenty of pride -- 9 wickets and the respect of a nation that admired his brilliance.

Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Kuldeep Yadav teamed up with Varun Chakravarthy to dismantle New Zealand's batting and tilt the game in India's favour.

Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Ravindra Jadeja juggled both -- the Champions Trophy and the Best Fielder medal -- with trademark flair.
A match-winning cameo, a crucial wicket, and electric fielding capped off a perfect all-round show.

Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Hardik Pandya held the trophy like a man who had unfinished business -- now finally done.
No theatrics, just an icy stare and a firm grip, burying the ghosts of the 2017 final with 99 runs and 4 wickets across this tournament.

Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Vice Captain Shubman Gill held the trophy and kissed it, his 188 tournament runs culminating in a quiet yet triumphant pose. It wasn't flashy -- it was earned.

Kind Courtesy BCCI/X

Axar Patel posed with the trophy in silence, perhaps thinking of son Haksh.
His 29 in the final and steady lower-order contributions may not have made headlines, but the trophy in his hands told the story.

Kind Courtesy Axar Patel/Instagram

Arshdeep Singh didn't see action in India's Champions Trophy campaign.
His celebration was as vibrant as any player's, featuring a Gangnam Style tribute with Jadeja and a spirited bhangra.

Kind Courtesy Arshdeep Singh/Instagram

Harshit Rana, who shone with 4 wickets against Bangladesh, made way for KKR team-mate Varun Chakravarthy.
Rana remains a key part of India's future plans.

Kind Courtesy Harshit Rana/Instagram

Trading Rishabh Pant's firepower for K L Rahul's reliability, Gautam Gambhir prioritised a steady middle order with a versatile wicketkeeper.

Kind Courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram
