Dhoni's Night Out With Sania Mirza, Robin Uthappa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sheetal Robin Uthappa/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoyed a delightful evening with his wife Sakshi at former CSK team-mate Robin Uthappa's Dubai residence.

The cricketing camaraderie was on full display as the group, including tennis ace Sania Mirza, shared smiles and laughter.

Also spotted at the do Designer Masaba Gupta, RJ-Actor Rannvijay Singh and Standup Comic and Host Danish Sait.

Fans can anticipate Dhoni's return to action in IPL 2024 after his successful leadership led CSK to a record-equalling fifth IPL title this year.