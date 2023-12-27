Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited an akhada in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, and met with a group of wrestlers including Olympian Bajrang Punia.

IMAGE: Rahul wrestles with Bajrang Punia at the Virender Arya Akhara. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Just before the bout, Rahul, who has a black belt in Aikido, does some stretches. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Then some exercises with Bajrang, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: Rahul gets a few tips from Bajrang, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: Bajrang has Rahul in a vice. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: Rahul is introduced to a young wrestler. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: Rahul with mooli (white radish), which wrestlers apparently eat to build up their strength. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: And savours Mooli ki Sabzi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

IMAGE: A photo op with current and future wrestlers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com