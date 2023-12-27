News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rahul Wrestles With Bajrang Punia!

Rahul Wrestles With Bajrang Punia!

By REDIFF SPORTS
Last updated on: December 27, 2023 14:59 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited an akhada in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, and met with a group of wrestlers including Olympian Bajrang Punia.

 

IMAGE: Rahul wrestles with Bajrang Punia at the Virender Arya Akhara. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Just before the bout, Rahul, who has a black belt in Aikido, does some stretches. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Then some exercises with Bajrang, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rahul gets a few tips from Bajrang, here and below. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bajrang has Rahul in a vice. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rahul is introduced to a young wrestler. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rahul with mooli (white radish), which wrestlers apparently eat to build up their strength. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And savours Mooli ki Sabzi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A photo op with current and future wrestlers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Gandhi/Instagram

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
