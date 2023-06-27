News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Pakistan travel to India for 2023 World Cup?

Will Pakistan travel to India for 2023 World Cup?

Source: PTI
Last updated on: June 27, 2023 17:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: ICC confident that Pakistan will travel to India for the ODI World Cup. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still apprehensive about sending its team to India for the ODI World Cup but International Cricket Council (ICC) is "confident" that the Babar Azam-led team will compete in the 50-over showpiece. 

The ICC on Tuesday announced the fixtures for the October 5-November 19 tournament and rejected PCB's request to not schedule their matches in Chennai and Bengaluru against specific teams.

PCB did not want to play Afghanistan on spin-friendly track in Chennai and also wanted to avoid facing Australia in Bengaluru. 

As part of the announcement in Mumbai, it was confirmed that Pakistan will lock horns with India in Ahmedabad on October 15 and take on Australia (October 20) and Afghanistan (October 23) at pre-decided venues.

Soon after the announcement, the PCB made it clear that its participation in the ODI World Cup will be subject to government clearance.

"Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad on October 15 or in Mumbai if we qualify for semi-finals will all be dependent on government clearance," said a PCB official.

 

The PCB official said the government has not yet issued any NOC to the PCB to travel to India and since it was a sensitive issue, the Board can only move forward after getting clear directives from its government.

"We have already informed the ICC that our participation in the tournament or any issues over venues is linked to firstly the PCB getting clearance from the government to travel to India," the official said.

Pakistan have a signed participation agreement to compete and the world governing body "100% expects them to be there and has had no indications to the contrary".

"All members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country and we respect that. But we're confident Pakistan will be in India for the men's cricket World Cup," an ICC spokesperson told PTI.    

Pakistan last played in India in 2016 in the T20 World Cup.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup: It's going to be very competitive: Rohit
World Cup: It's going to be very competitive: Rohit
ODI World Cup: India's full schedule
ODI World Cup: India's full schedule
Legends Meet: Sachin Tees Off With Gary
Legends Meet: Sachin Tees Off With Gary
Why Everyone Loves Meenakshii
Why Everyone Loves Meenakshii
Provide shelter for mentally challenged: Delhi HC
Provide shelter for mentally challenged: Delhi HC
2023 World Cup: ICC rejects Pakistan's request!
2023 World Cup: ICC rejects Pakistan's request!
Ashes: England's bold move as Tongue replaces Moeen
Ashes: England's bold move as Tongue replaces Moeen

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15

World Cup: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Oct 15

2023 World Cup: ICC rejects Pakistan's request!

2023 World Cup: ICC rejects Pakistan's request!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances