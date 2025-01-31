HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dhoni's Chilling Warning for Champions Trophy 2025

Dhoni's Chilling Warning for Champions Trophy 2025

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
January 31, 2025 17:39 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Screengrab of MS Dhoni seated in a bathtub filled with ice against a snowy landscape.

Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has returned to the spotlight in a gripping new promo for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, capturing the tournament's 'all or nothing' intensity.

The campaign, built around the theme Har Match Do-or-Die, vividly portrays the relentless pressure faced by teams in the prestigious event.

In a striking departure from his trademark calm demeanor, Dhoni appears in an unexpected avatar — seated in a bathtub filled with ice against a snowy landscape, yet visibly sweating under immense pressure.

 

The dramatic scene visually symbolizes the nerve-wracking stakes of the Champions Trophy, where every match could seal a team's fate.

Delivering a punchy line with his signature wit, Dhoni warns, “Ek bhi match mein phisle, samjho tournament se nikle” — a reminder of the unforgiving nature of this high-stakes competition.

Reflecting on his involvement, Dhoni said, “The ICC Men's Champions Trophy has always been special to me—it's where the world's best go toe-to-toe in do-or-die matches. Being part of this campaign brought back great memories, and I’m excited to connect with fans who will be riding every high and low, just like I will this time.”

As India’s last skipper to lift the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni’s presence not only evokes nostalgia but also fuels anticipation for the 2025 edition. Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai, followed by a high-voltage encounter with arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23, and a crucial fixture against New Zealand on March 2.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19, promising cricket fans unforgettable moments, culminating with the final on March 9. Dhoni’s message is clear: brace yourself for a tournament where every match truly is do or die.

REDIFF CRICKET
PIX: Virat Kohli disappoints Delhi fans
CT 2025: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan
India storm into Women's U19 T20 WC final
Bumrah, Mandhana bag BCCI top honours
Tendulkar to receive BCCI honour
