'Dhoni Won't Be 'Keeper At CSK'

IMAGE: In a big shake-up at Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson was traded from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran last weekend. Photograph: BCCI

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Anil Kumble believes fans may have already seen the last of M S Dhoni behind the stumps, hinting that the Chennai Super Kings icon may not don the gloves in IPL 2026.

With Sanju Samson now in the CSK camp after a high-profile trade with Rajasthan Royals that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move to Jaipur, Kumble feels the franchise has signalled its intent to plan for life beyond Dhoni.

Speaking on Star Sports, Kumble said: 'CSK were clearly looking for someone to take over from MS in the long run. You need a strong wicketkeeper, a strong presence, and a batter. Sanju brings all of that.'

Kumble went on to assess Dhoni's likely role this season.

'I don't think he will be keeping wickets. Sanju should take over those duties, and MS might play as an impact player,' he added.

Dhoni kept wickets in all 14 games of CSK's 2025 campaign and even took over the captaincy after Ruturaj Gaikwad fractured his elbow.

But Kumble believes the coming season calls for a reshuffle at the top.

Samson's inclusion has sparked fresh chatter around CSK's batting order, but Kumble believes that Gaikwad must open.

Last season, before injury halted his campaign, Gaikwad slotted in at No. 3, with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra opening. Post his exit, various combinations were tried until youngster Ayush Mhatre impressed as a replacement opener.

Now fit and back in charge, Gaikwad, Kumble insists, should reclaim the top spot.

'It's great to see Ruturaj back as captain,' Kumble told JioStar.

'My advice is simple, he should open. With Sanju and young Mhatre around, Ruturaj is still best suited to set the tone at the top. His leadership and his batting up front will give CSK the stability they need.'