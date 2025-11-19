HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sathya Sai Baba's blessings helped us win 2011 World Cup: Tendulkar

Sathya Sai Baba's blessings helped us win 2011 World Cup: Tendulkar

November 19, 2025 14:10 IST

'That was only possible because of the blessings of our well-wishers and our gurus and above all, Baba's blessings.'

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar with Sathya Sai Baba. Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/X

Sachin Tendulkar attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, where he shared a heartfelt memory from India's 2011 World Cup triumph.

"I remember in 2011, after having played multiple World Cups, I knew that was going to be my last World Cup. We were having a camp in Bengaluru and I received a phone call saying that Baba has sent you his book. It brought a smile to my face," the legend said.

He revealed that Sai Baba's blessings felt inspiring at a crucial moment during a crucial moment in the World Cup.

"I knew that this World Cup was going to be a special one for us. It gave me that confidence, that inner strength... That book became my constant companion," he shared.

Reflecting on India's historic win, he said the moment remains unmatched in his career, "We all know what happened after that in 2011 when India played against Sri Lanka in Mumbai and ended up lifting that trophy. The entire nation was celebrating. It was the golden moment of my cricketing life. 

"I don't think I've experienced anything like that in my career where the entire nation got together and they were celebrating. That was only possible because of the blessings of our well-wishers and our gurus and above all, Baba's blessings," he added.

 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as they attended the birth centenary celebrations of Satya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and G Kishan Reddy were also present.

