Chetta Is Here! CSK Welcome Sanju In Kollywood Style

The video ends with the shot of a huge cutout of Sanju donning the iconic yellow jersey -- a gesture usually reserved for Tamil cinema icons.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will don the No. 11 jersey at Chennai Super Kings. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Chennai Super Kings/X

In a gesture that has sent waves of excitement across the IPL universe, the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday accorded a hero's welcome to their newest signing: Sanju Samson, marking one of the most dramatic unveilings in IPL history.

CSK released a high-octane music video titled 'Chetta Is Here', set to a thumping track from Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie Petta.

Sanju is a huge fan of the Tamil superstar and a photograph with Rajinikanth, which Sanju shared after realising his childhood dream of meeting Thailava, was included in the video.

The one minute 59 seconds long video also features Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph, a close friend of Sanju's.

Quite similar to the hero introduction scenes in Kollywood movies, the elaborately staged sequence combines slow-motion shots, silhouettes, and high contrast lighting to enhance the dramatic narrative.

In what could be perceived as a call to Sanju's fans in Kerala who have been supporting his former club Rajasthan Royals, Basil, towards the end of the video, says with a mischievous smile: 'From now on, our boy is yellow, and so we are.'

On November 15, CSK pulled off one of the most dramatic trades in its IPL history, sending all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Royals in exchange for Sanju.

Sanju has spent a majority of his IPL career with the Royals whom he has led since IPL 2021.