Chetta Is Here! CSK Welcome Sanju In Kollywood Style

Chetta Is Here! CSK Welcome Sanju In Kollywood Style

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 19, 2025 08:47 IST

The video ends with the shot of a huge cutout of Sanju donning the iconic yellow jersey -- a gesture usually reserved for Tamil cinema icons.

Sanju Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson will don the No. 11 jersey at Chennai Super Kings. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Chennai Super Kings/X
 

In a gesture that has sent waves of excitement across the IPL universe, the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday accorded a hero's welcome to their newest signing: Sanju Samson, marking one of the most dramatic unveilings in IPL history.

CSK released a high-octane music video titled 'Chetta Is Here', set to a thumping track from Rajinikanth's blockbuster movie Petta.

Sanju is a huge fan of the Tamil superstar and a photograph with Rajinikanth, which Sanju shared after realising his childhood dream of meeting Thailava, was included in the video.

Sanju Samson

The one minute 59 seconds long video also features Malayalam actor-director Basil Joseph, a close friend of Sanju's.

Quite similar to the hero introduction scenes in Kollywood movies, the elaborately staged sequence combines slow-motion shots, silhouettes, and high contrast lighting to enhance the dramatic narrative.

Sanju Samson

In what could be perceived as a call to Sanju's fans in Kerala who have been supporting his former club Rajasthan Royals, Basil, towards the end of the video, says with a mischievous smile: 'From now on, our boy is yellow, and so we are.'

The video ends with the shot of a huge cutout of Sanju donning the iconic yellow jersey -- a gesture usually reserved for Tamil cinema icons.

On November 15, CSK pulled off one of the most dramatic trades in its IPL history, sending all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Royals in exchange for Sanju.

Sanju has spent a majority of his IPL career with the Royals whom he has led since IPL 2021.

REDIFF CRICKET
'Dhoni Won't Play As An Impact Player'
'When its time...' Samson pens RR farewell message
'No, Dhoni Is Not Retiring'
No leadership change at CSK for IPL 2026!
Sanju Samson Is Royals' Biggest Asset
