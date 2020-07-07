From 0 to hero: The Amazing Dhoni

Source:

In his every first international innings he was run out for 0.

He will end his career as one of the most feared batsmen in international cricket.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored his first ODI century against Pakistan in April 2005.

Wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his finishing heroics and ending the match with a big shot to send a billion people into a frenzy.

For over a decade, Dhoni's swashbuckling batting style, especially the famed helicopter shot, gave international bowlers plenty to worry about.

The former Indian skipper celebrates his 39th birthday on Tuesday, July 7.

On April 5, 2005, Dhoni scored his first international century.

The century came against Pakistan in the second ODI at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. He didn't have a good outing and scored just 19 runs in the three match series.

He was run out in his very first international innings for 0.

In the Visakhapatnam ODI, India won the toss and opted to bat first. The side lost Sachin Tendulkar's wicket in the fourth over and it brought Dhoni to the middle.

Dhoni, along with Virender Sehwag, took on the Pakistan bowlers and had a 96 run stand. After Sehwag (74) returned to the pavilion in the 14th over, Dhoni found support in Rahul Dravid and they stitched a 149 run stand.

Dhoni smashed 15 fours and four sixes in his innings and scored 148 runs from 123 balls, taking India's total to 356/9 in the allotted 50 overs.

India then bundled out Pakistan for 298 as Ashish Nehra scalped four wickets.

IMAGE: His agility behind the stumps has given India many breakthroughs. Photograph: John Sibley Livepic/Action Images via Reuters

Dhoni has played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka.

He is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies: 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Over the years, he cemented his place as one of the finest wicket-keepers in the world. His agility behind the stumps has given India many breakthroughs as he executed successful stumpings in no time.

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Test cricket. He played 90 Tests and scored 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He has 256 catches and 38 stumpings in Tests.

IMAGE: Dhoni with the International Cricket Council's Test championship mace in New Delhi, December 27, 2009. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

In 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format as well. Mahi and Chikoo enjoy great camaraderie and the duo are seen often taking decisions together on the field.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India attained the number one ranking in Test cricket for the first time ever in 2009.

His Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings has also won the IPL thrice under his leadership.