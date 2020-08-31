After Srinivasan, is Kedar Jadhav taking a dig at Raina?

Last updated on: August 31, 2020 16:25 IST

IMAGE; Suresh Raina, left, with Kedar Jadhav. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has seemingly taken a dig at his CSK team-mate Suresh Raina after the latter left the team to return to India ahead of the IPL.

Raina opted out of this year's IPL, citing personal reasons.

Raina's decision to abandon the team three weeks prior to the tournament was not taken lightly by CSK team owner Narayanaswami Srinivasan who reportedly lashed out at the recently retired former India player.

Hours after Srinivasan's comments, Jadhav posted a cryptic tweet: On the path of excellence, you find 1000 excuses to let go, but only 1 reason to hold on. The choice is YOURS!'

Srinivasan's tough stand against CSK's highest run-getter was not taken lightly by Raina's fans.