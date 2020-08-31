News
After Srinivasan, is Kedar Jadhav taking a dig at Raina?

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: August 31, 2020 16:25 IST
Suresh Raina

IMAGE; Suresh Raina, left, with Kedar Jadhav. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI
 

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has seemingly taken a dig at his CSK team-mate Suresh Raina after the latter left the team to return to India ahead of the IPL.

Raina opted out of this year's IPL, citing personal reasons.

Raina's decision to abandon the team three weeks prior to the tournament was not taken lightly by CSK team owner Narayanaswami Srinivasan who reportedly lashed out at the recently retired former India player.

Hours after Srinivasan's comments, Jadhav posted a cryptic tweet: On the path of excellence, you find 1000 excuses to let go, but only 1 reason to hold on. The choice is YOURS!'

Kedar Jadhav

Srinivasan's tough stand against CSK's highest run-getter was not taken lightly by Raina's fans. Take a look:

Suresh Raina

 

Suresh Raina

Rediff Cricket
