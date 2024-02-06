News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room'

'We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room'

Source: PTI
February 06, 2024 23:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India edged South Africa by two wickets to make it to their ninth Under-19 World Cup final, in Benoni, on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC 2023

India captain Uday Saharan said winning a close match against South Africa in the semi-finals will benefit his team to a good extent in the ICC Under-19 World Cup title clash on Sunday.

India, who had a smooth sailing in the tournament until now, had to battle till the end to edge South Africa by two wickets with seven balls to spare.

 

They will take on the winner of Thursday's second semi-final match between Australia and Pakistan inn the final on Sunday.

"It is a great feeling to reach the final. We got a taste of close games, and that will be good in the final. We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room at all -- our environment and coaches are superb," Saharan, who was later adjudged man of the match, said after the match.

Saharan (81) and Sachin Dhas (96) shared a brilliant 171-run partnership for the fifth wicket to rescue India from a precarious 32/4 while chasing 245.

The elegant right-hander said they were not under pressure at any point.

"Yes, we were well behind at one point. But we kept saying that we have to bat till the end. It was a matter of one partnership," he added.

Saharan said the pitch became easier to bat during India's innings.

"When I walked in to bat, the ball was nipping a bit, and there was a good bounce. But later it (ball) started coming onto the bat better," he noted.

South African captain Juan James admitted that they struggled to break the partnership between Dhas and Saharan.

"When they were batting, when we had them four down, Uday and Sachin batted really well. That's something we've struggled with the whole tournament (breaking partnerships). But we never gave up," said James.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
U-19 World Cup star Pandey the next Ravindra Jadeja?
U-19 World Cup star Pandey the next Ravindra Jadeja?
Is This The Ball Of The 21st Century?
Is This The Ball Of The 21st Century?
Smith revels: Why players prefer T20 over Tests
Smith revels: Why players prefer T20 over Tests
Why Stokes is struggling against Bumrah
Why Stokes is struggling against Bumrah
MP blast aftermath: Scattered bodies, missing persons
MP blast aftermath: Scattered bodies, missing persons
U-19 World Cup: India down SA; enter 9th final
U-19 World Cup: India down SA; enter 9th final
PIX: No stopping India at Under-19 World Cup!
PIX: No stopping India at Under-19 World Cup!

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

PIX: No stopping India at Under-19 World Cup!

PIX: No stopping India at Under-19 World Cup!

U-19 World Cup: India down SA; enter 9th final

U-19 World Cup: India down SA; enter 9th final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances