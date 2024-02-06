U-19 World Cup: India's bowlers restrict SA to 244

Images from the Under-19 World Cup semi-final match between India and South Africa on Tuesday.

IMAGE: India's Musheer Khan celebrates after taking a wicket during the U-19 World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Tuesday. Photograph: ICC 2023

India's bowlers limited South Africa to 244/7 with a disciplined performance on a pitch that offered them considerable assistance in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semi-finals in Benoni on Tuesday.



Wicketkeeper-batter Lhuan-dre Pretorious stroked a solid 76, while Richard Seletswane scored 64 to rally the hosts.

After losing Steve Stolk and David Teeger inside the first 10 overs, South Africa consolidated with Pretorious and Seletswane adding 72 runs for the third wicket but they took nearly 22 overs for that.



The South African top-order just could not get going against India pacers Naman Tiwari (1/52) and Raj Limbani (3/60) who found appreciable pace, bounce and carry from the Willowmoore track to trouble them.

IMAGE: Raj Limbani was India's most successful bowler with figures of 3/60. Photograph: ICC 2023

Even when Seletswane and Pretorious were reconstructing the South Africa innings, they failed to score at a brisk pace, as the run-rate for a large part remained under four.



Left-arm spinners Saumy Pandey (1/38) and Musheer Khan (2/43) along with off-spinner Priyanshu Moliya shackled the host batters' progress in this phase, bowling a tidy line and length.



Pretorious, who tried to bring in some momentum hammering Moliya for a six over midwicket, departed just as the alliance began to blossom.



Pretorious, who made his third successive fifty in this event, attempted to cart Musheer over midwicket but a leaping Murugan Abhishek held on to a stunner to end his stay.

IMAGE: Richard Seletswane scored 64 from 100 balls to guide South Africa to 244. Photograph: ICC 2023

However, Seletswane carried on with lot of determination and completed his fifty in 90 balls with a single off left-arm seamer Tiwari.



But Seletswane also could not build on the platform as he soon fell to Tiwari, as his hoick ended in the hands of a running-in Moliya in the deep.



Juan James (24 off 19 balls) and Tristan Luus (23 off 12 balls) helped South Africa amass 81 runs off the last 10 overs but they might find that middle-over lethargy tough to overcome.



However, South Africa, the 2014 champions, can take a modicum of consolation from the fact that they are the first side to score more than 200 against this Indian attack.