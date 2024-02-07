News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is Rohit Playing His Last IPL Season?

Is Rohit Playing His Last IPL Season?

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 07, 2024 08:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'After speaking with the whole Mumbai Indians group, we thought may be this is an opportunity for him to step in for his last year or so.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2023 game. Photograph: BCCI
 

Mumbai Indians Head Coach Mark Boucher has revealed that Rohit Sharma's removal from the team's captaincy was a tough decision and meant to free him as a batter given that he did not have a great run in the past couple of seasons.

'We saw a window to get Hardik (Pandya) back as a player,' Boucher told the South Africa-based SmashSports podcast.

'We still want him (Rohit) as a player, absolutely, because we know he has some great value to add and just go out there and actually enjoy it, without the hype of being the captain,' he said.

'He probably hasn't had the best couple of seasons with the bat, but he has done well as captain and I just thought after speaking with the whole Mumbai Indians group, we thought may be this is an opportunity for him to step in for his last year or so,' Boucher said.

'He will still captain India so that hype is going to be there but when he steps into the IPL, maybe take that extra bit of pressure off him as captain and maybe we get the best out of Rohit Sharma...playing with the nice smile on his face and spending time with the beautiful family that he has got, there's no easy way to do it,' Boucher added.

'A lot of people don't understand this in India and people get quite emotional about it...it is more of a cricketing decision that was made...it will bring the best out of Rohit as a person and a player and let him just go out there enjoy and score some good runs.'

MI, in the most talked about one-way 'all-cash trade' in IPL history, bought back Hardik Pandya after his successful two-year stint with Gujarat Titans. The team subsequently named him MI skipper, replacing Rohit who led the side to five IPL titles.

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit's wife, reacted to the interview on Instagram.

'So many things wrong with this,' Ritika wrote in the comments section of the Smashsports podcast.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Mumbai Indians Replaced Rohit
Why Mumbai Indians Replaced Rohit
Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?
Is Rohit The IPL's Best Captain?
'Removing Rohit As Captain Was Tough'
'Removing Rohit As Captain Was Tough'
Why analysts are downgrading SBI Card
Why analysts are downgrading SBI Card
How Rakul And Jackky Fell In Love
How Rakul And Jackky Fell In Love
'Congress Backing Lalu Irked Nitish Most'
'Congress Backing Lalu Irked Nitish Most'
Priority to majority in democracy: Ajit on EC ruling
Priority to majority in democracy: Ajit on EC ruling

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Why Rohit Shouldn't Be Mumbai Indians' Captain...

Why Rohit Shouldn't Be Mumbai Indians' Captain...

Why MI Went All Out For Hardik Pandya

Why MI Went All Out For Hardik Pandya

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances