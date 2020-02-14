News
Dhoni is a talented wildlife photographer. Here's proof

Dhoni is a talented wildlife photographer. Here's proof

By Rediff Cricket
February 14, 2020 19:16 IST

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni spotted at Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sakshi Dhoni/Instagram

Wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Friday, shared a growling glimpse of a tiger from his visit to Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh.

 

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s click. Photograph: Kind courtesy, MS Dhoni/Instagram

The 38-year-old cricketer posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it saying, "When u spot the tiger on your own and he obliges you with just enough time to click a few pics. Visit to Kanha was outstanding."

According to the official website of the Kanha National Park, it was the first time Dhoni visited the national park.

MS Dhoni

The recent click by Dhoni is currently making headlines after he shared the impressive photograph.

Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup. The 38-year-old India cricketer is currently on a sabbatical from the national side after the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final exit. 

Earlier in January, Dhoni was dropped from BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, while Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah have been listed in the A+ category.

Rediff Cricket
Print this article

