IPL 2020: Check out Kohli-led RCB's new logo

IPL 2020: Check out Kohli-led RCB's new logo

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 14, 2020 11:07 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore said the new logo design, which features a lion, "embodies the bold and fearless attitude" of the side. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

The Virat Kohli-led Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday unveiled its new logo ahead of the upcoming season starting March 29.

 

The club said the new logo design, which features a lion, "embodies the bold and fearless attitude" of the side.

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"We believe a change in identity for the club was necessary to effectively live and breathe this vision and celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold," he added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore recently announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd.

A few days back RCB deleted its profile picture from its official twitter handle before removing all posts from its Instagram account too.

The club's top players such as skipper Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and AB de Villiers had posted queries on the changes a few days back.

