Valentine's Day: Check out Tendulkar's 'first love'

February 14, 2020 15:30 IST

As netizens poured their heart out for their loved ones on the occasion of Valentines' Day, India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar also revealed his 'first love'.

No points for guessing what Tendulkar loves the most as the batting great posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen batting in the nets with the caption: 'My First Love!'.

VIDEO: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter



The fans present at the venue also enjoyed watching their favourite cricketer bat in the nets after a long time as they cheered out loud every time he played a delivery.



Recently, the Indian batting great returned to action to face one over from Australia's superstar woman cricketer Ellyse Perry during the mid-innings break of the Bushfire Cricket Bash T20 match in Sydney on Sunday.



Perry had challenged Tendulkar to face her for an over in a video message on social media which the Indian legend had accepted.



In the Bushfire relief fundraiser match, Tendulkar was the coach of Ponting XI, who beat Gilchrist XI by one run.