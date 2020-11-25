Dhoni has shown the way to wicketkeepers, says Rahul

Source:

Edited By:

November 25, 2020 17:36 IST

'It helps the the team combination a little more and it's something I would love to do.'

IMAGE: KL Rahul has taken over as the wicketkeeper for India in the limited overs format. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

India's wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul in the limited overs format said the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni has shown the way to all wicketkeepers on to how to do the role perfectly in different situations.

Rahul, who has taken over as the wicketkeeper for India in the limited overs format, paid tribute to Dhoni, who retired from international cricket earlier this year.



"Look obviously, nobody can fill MS Dhoni's place. He has shown us the way and how wicketkeeper-batsman role is performed. I think I will probably go and give the spinners the feedback regarding what length can be bowled on different wickets. Wicketkeepers have this responsibility, and I have done this job in one series in New Zealand, so hopefully, I can do the same going ahead," said Rahul during the online media session on Wednesday.



Rahul, who had kept wickets for India in New Zealand earlier in the year, comes into the white ball series against Australia on the back on a good run with the bat in the IPL -- where he scored 670 runs from 14 matches. He has pipped Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as the No 1 wicketkeeper in the limited overs format.



"I would not call my batting as power-hitting, it is not something that I am blessed with, I try to play the role I feel the team requires me to play at that moment, I have learnt to stay in the moment, that is something I have really worked on and as you grow older, you realise that you need to keep on getting better, I am blessed that I get to interact with the best players in the world, I am always looking to grow," said the 28-year-old.

IMAGE: KL Rahul with Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rahul also claimed that the team management hasn't told him whether he would be the wicketkeeper in the limited overs format for the next few years, especially in the three World Cups coming up in the next few years. India will be hosting the T20 World Cup next year and the 50-overs World Cup in 2023 respectively, while T20 World Cup, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be staged in Australia in 2022.



"It helps the the team combination a little more and it's something I would love to do... if the opportunity presents itself and I can keep in three World Cups, I would love to do it for my country."



"Nothing has been told to me and we are not thinking that far as a team. Obviously World Cups are important and that is a long-term vision for every team and country. I think for me, we are just taking one game at a time. So if I put up consistent performances with bat and gloves, it gives us an option of playing an extra bowler or an extra batter," said the Karnataka batsman.