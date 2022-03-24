News
CSK's Moeen gets India visa but will miss opening game

CSK's Moeen gets India visa but will miss opening game

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 24, 2022 11:23 IST
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings will miss the services of Moeen Ali for Saturday's opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, as he will have to complete a three-day quarantine before joining the team. Photograph: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Moeen Ali has secured his India visa and will be available for selection for his team'second game of IPL 2022, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Thursday.

 

Though the England player is arriving in Mumbai on Thursday, the defending champions will miss the services of Moeen for Saturday's opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, as he will have to complete a three-day quarantine before joining the team.

"Moeen has got his visa and is landing in Mumbai in the afternoon. He will be available for the second game after completing a three-day quarantine," Viswanathan said.

There was a delay in procuring the visa as a set procedure is followed for players of Pakistan descent.

Moeen's grandfather migrated to England from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir but Moeen is born in England and is a frequent visitor to India.

Four-time IPL champions CSK will take on last edition's runner-up side KKR in the opening match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They will play Lucknow Super Giants in their second match on March 31.

Because of his fine all-round show which helped the team lift its fourth IPL title, Moeen was retained by CSK along side inspirational captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Moeen scored 357 runs from 15 innings for CSK in the IPL last year, while also taking six wickets from 15 games with his off-spin bowling.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

