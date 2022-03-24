Kane Williamson Ain't Worried About IPL 2022

Photograph and Video: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

Sunrisers Hyderabad -- who finished at the bottom in IPL 2021 -- face a tough IPL 2022, but SRH Captain Kane Williamson doesn't seem worried.

The Kiwi -- whose nickname is 'Steady The Ship' for the calm and cool way he goes about his business on a cricket field -- hummed a few lines from Ed Sheeran's Perfect in a video his franchise posted on Instagram.

'Batting? Captaincy? Playing the guitar? No problem, just call Kane Mama', Sunrisers Hyderabad captioned the video.

'This song may be about a perfect girl, but to me if there was ever a perfect man, Kane would probably the no 1 contender,' responded SRH Fielding Coach Hemang Badani.

Though Perfect is a love song, we think these Sheeran lines capture Kane and SRH's battle ahead perfectly:

Fighting against all odds

I know we'll be alright this time