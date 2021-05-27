News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'I couldn't sleep for 8-9 days': Ashwin on why he had to leave IPL midway

'I couldn't sleep for 8-9 days': Ashwin on why he had to leave IPL midway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 27, 2021 23:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin with his daughters. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday said he had to leave the IPL midway as almost everyone in his family got infected with COVID-19 and he had sleepless nights worrying about their safety while he was playing in the T20 competition.

 

Eventually, the IPL was suspended after multiples cases were reported in its bio-bubble.

"Almost everyone from my place had got affected due to Covid. In fact, few of my cousins also got admitted and were serious and they somehow recovered," said Ashwin on his Youtube channel.

"I couldn't sleep for almost 8-9 days. Since I couldn't sleep, it was really stressful for me. I was playing matches without getting any sleep. And since I found it really taxing, I had to quit IPL and go home midway.

"Infact, when I left, around that time, I had thoughts on whether I will be able to play cricket thereafter. But still, I did what was required at that point of time."

The senior spinner said he was considering returning to the IPL as his family members started getting better but the tournament was eventually suspended.

"I thought there won't be any cricket for some time. Even IPL got postponed. In between, when people in my house started recovering, I thought of coming back into the IPL and that's when IPL was called off," he added.

Ashwin is currently serving his 14-day quarantine with the Indian team ahead of the UK tour comprising the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and five Tests against England.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Bumrah is a Ferrari'
'Bumrah is a Ferrari'
Why Kartik's wife 'ran away' from game
Why Kartik's wife 'ran away' from game
SEE: Indian cricketers sweat it out in quarantine
SEE: Indian cricketers sweat it out in quarantine
Elderly, specially-abled can now get jabbed near home
Elderly, specially-abled can now get jabbed near home
Asian Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi march into final
Asian Boxing: Mary Kom, Sakshi march into final
Will give 'befitting reply' to IMA notice: Patanjali
Will give 'befitting reply' to IMA notice: Patanjali
Dominica plans to repatriate Mehul Choksi to Antigua
Dominica plans to repatriate Mehul Choksi to Antigua

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

How ECB can get Kohli, Dhoni to play in The Hundred

How ECB can get Kohli, Dhoni to play in The Hundred

Nattu gets the jab!

Nattu gets the jab!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use