Dhoni faces fans' wrath after slow knock vs Afghanistan

June 22, 2019 20:39 IST

'I hope Afghanistan wins so that there will be more pressure on Kohli to replace Dhoni by Pant.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni of India is stumped by Afghanistan wicketkeeper Ikram Ali Khil off the bowling of Rashid Khan. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

After India's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni failed to display a convincing performance against Afghanistan in the World Cup on Saturday, fans took no time to criticise the 37-year-old for his slow knock.

Dhoni struggled with the bat as he managed just 28 runs from 52 deliveries before he was stumped off Rashid Khan in the 45th over as he tried to force the pace.



Dhoni's slow inning along with Kedar Jhadav did not go well with the fans as they started trolling both the batsmen. A user tweeted that Dhoni should have been more mindful as it was not a game of chess.



"Dhoni should have been mindful today that Cricket is not Chess! Just saying #INDvAFG," the tweet read.



Another fan sarcastically tweeted: "Dhoni proving once again that he can be the best test player in the world without playing any test matches. #INDvAFG #CWC19."



Despite Jadhav scoring 52 runs off 68 balls, he too had to face the wrath.



Interestingly, this was the second time that Dhoni was stumped in an ODI, the previous time he fell stumped was in the 2011 World Cup match against West Indies.



Amid all the criticism, some fans even went on to demand Dhoni's replacement with Rishabh Pant.



"I hope Afghanistan wins so that there will be more pressure on Kohli to replace Dhoni by Pant. #INDvAFG," a user tweeted.



Another tweet read: "India deserve to lose .Next match Dhoni should seat n Rishab should be in the tram."

Two-time champions India struggled with the bat as they managed a below-par 225 against Afghanistan.