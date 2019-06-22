How India's pace ace Bumrah perfected the yorkers

June 22, 2019 17:48 IST

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah's ability of bowling toe-breaking yorkers makes him a difficult bowlers to play, especially in the death overs in limited overs cricket. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India's pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah revealed how he perfected the yorkers, which has proved to be one of his biggest weapons in limited overs cricket.

"I love bowling and could bowl, bowl, and bowl. When you see the stumps flying, that's the best feeling," Bumrah said in a video posted on the Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council.



"Since I used to play in the backyard, yorker is the only delivery I used to bowl quite a lot as bowlers used to get a lot of wickets on the yorkers so I thought that is the only way to get wickets," he added.



The 25-year-old speed prodigy is a key player for two-time champions India at the ongoing World Cup.



"The most challenging bowler is Bumrah, who bowls good yorkers at a good pace," West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell said.



Bumrah's ability of bowling toe-breaking yorkers makes him a difficult bowlers to play, especially in the death overs in limited overs cricket. He has taken five wickets so far in the four matches of the world Cup.



"Bumrah is very deceptive with swing, yorker and good pace. He got the x-factor as well. I think he is unique from all fast bowlers," Windies opener Chris Gayle said.



Bumrah stated that the key to doing well is to believe in one's ability.



"If you don't believe, nobody else would believe so we have a lot of belief in our team and in our abilities," he said.

Talking about his family, the young pacer said that his mother had to do a lot of hard work as his father had passed away quite early.



"My mother has done a lot, she was a school principal and just retired. She has done a lot of hard work for us. You do not need to go anywhere to find inspiration, it is just at your home," Bumrah said.



"I lost my father when I was a kid, so we were close unit my sister and mother, obviously I'm very close to them. Whenever things go well, did not go well, we keep the atmosphere at home that everything is similar," he added.