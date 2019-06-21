Cricket is a great teacher, Kohli tells school kids

June 21, 2019 13:57 IST

IMAGE: India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his teammate KL Rahul after the cricket clinic for school children on Thursday. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Skipper Virat Kohli enjoyed some quality time playing cricket with school children ahead of India's match against Afghanistan in Southampton.

Members of the Indian team, including Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant attended a cricket clinic for school kids arranged by the ICC at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Thursday.

"I believe cricket can really make a difference to children's lives. It really improves you as a human being because it makes you go through phases which are very similar to life," Kohli said in a video posted by the official website of the Cricket World Cup.

"You understand downfalls; you understand good phases and how to come back from difficult times. So, I think cricket is really a great teacher in many ways," he added.

Kohli, who became the fastest cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in One-day Internationals on Sunday, said it was a delight to spend time with children.

"Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to never forget the joy of playing this great game," Kohli tweeted.

Favourites India are yet to face defeat in the tournament. They registered commanding victories over South Africa, Australia and Pakistan while their game against New Zealand was washed out.

India currently sit at the fourth position in the World Cup standings with seven points. They will face minnows Afghanistan on Saturday before matches against Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka and hosts England.