Dhoni: 43 And Still Lightning Fast!

IMAGE: At 43, Mahendra Singh Dhoni proved that reflexes don't age, they sharpen. Photograph: BCCI

The wait was over. The stadium buzzed, a sea of yellow chanting a name that resonated through the ages.

M S Dhoni was back, and within moments, he reminded the world why his name remains synonymous with cricketing brilliance.

At 43, Dhoni proved that reflexes don't age, they sharpen.

His stumping, a lightning strike of precision, ignited the stadium, a testament to the enduring magic of a cricketing legend.

Suryakumar Yadav, leading Mumbai Indians in their season opener in Chennai, attempted to assert dominance over debutant CSK spinner Noor Ahmad. He stepped out for an inside-out lofted drive, but the ball gripped and turned sharply away.

In a flash, before Suryakumar could even finish his swing, Dhoni collected the ball and whipped off the bails in a single fluid motion, crouching forward with trademark precision.

No hesitation. No second chances. Just vintage Dhoni.

The replay confirmed what the crowd already knew -- Dhoni's reflexes hadn't aged a day. It was a stumping plucked straight from his prime.

For Noor Ahmad, it was a dream first wicket in CSK colours. For the Chepauk crowd, it was yet another reminder that time may pass, but Dhoni's genius is eternal.

Noor, the Afghan left-arm wrist-spinner, ended the match with a sensational spell of 4-18, earning him the Player of the Match award. Bought for Rs 10 crores (Rs 100 million) at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah -- the highest purchase by CSK this season -- he lived up to the billing on debut.

Speaking after the game, Noor was full of gratitude, 'It feels special to play here in the IPL. Happy for the team and happy with the contribution. The focus was to land the ball in the right area and the wicket of Surya was special, and the stumping from MSD was out of this world. Feels great to have someone like Mahi bhai behind the stumps, it is a great support for me.'

For Noor, it was a breakthrough moment. For Dhoni, it was just another night under the lights -- another classic chapter in a career full of them.

***

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni reflected on the game's transformation over the years. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, after stepping down as Chennai Super Kings captain, has clarified that he is no longer making key decisions behind the scenes. Instead, his focus is on adapting his batting style to remain effective in the IPL.

In a candid chat with JioHotstar following CSK's win over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 23, Dhoni spoke of the evolution of modern cricket and how batters are now more willing to take risks.

'They believe that with proper cricketing shots, they can play big strokes, and at the same time, they are improvising with their shot selection... whether it's a reverse scoop against a fast bowler, a sweep, or a reverse sweep against a pacer.

'I am no different, I have to adapt as well. This is what is required of me, based on where I am batting. You have to try and stay relevant,' said Dhoni, who reflected on how the game has transformed over the years.

IMAGE: Dhoni says he shares his thoughts with Ruturaj Gaikwad, but the latter has the final word as captain. Photograph: BCCI

From the early days of the IPL in 2008 to the present, the landscape of T20 cricket has evolved drastically.

'The way we played T20 in 2008 and the way we played IPL last year,' Dhoni noted, 'it's very different. Earlier, there was a lot of turn in the wickets. Wickets were two-paced. Now, India's wickets have become much better; they are more batter-friendly.'

Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, spoke warmly about his role as a mentor to new CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. 'Ruturaj has been part of us for quite some time. His temperament is very good, he’s very calm, very composed. Those were the reasons we considered him for leadership,' Dhoni said.

'Before the tournament, I told him, 'If I give you advice, it doesn't mean you have to follow it. I will try to stay away as much as possible.' During the season, many speculated that I was making decisions behind the scenes, but the truth is, he made 99 per cent of the decisions. Bowling changes, field placements -- those were all his. I was just helping him out.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli made his India debut under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's captaincy. Photograph: BCCI

On his relationship with Virat Kohli, Dhoni spoke fondly of their evolving dynamic.

'It was always an honest exchange of ideas -- whether a certain approach was right or if an adjustment could have been made.

'Initially, it was more of a relationship between a captain and a young player, but over time, as we kept interacting, we became friends. Even today, we share that bond, though there's always a line of respect between a senior and a junior. Now that neither of us is captain, we get more time to talk before matches.'