Dhawan gives verdict on Pant vs Samson debate

Dhawan gives verdict on Pant vs Samson debate

Source: ANI
November 30, 2022 20:40 IST
Sanju Samson

The Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson debate was the hottest topic in the New Zealand series.

A lot has been said by commentators and on social media. After the third ODI between India and New Zealand was called off due to rain, India skipper Shikhar Dhawan has said that Rishabh Pant was being backed in terms of inclusion in playing eleven as he is seen as a match-winner and scored a century against England and that Sanju Samson is also doing well.

"Rishabh scored a century in England. Of course, when someone hits a ton, they are backed. A larger picture is seen, that he is a match-winner and needs to be backed. The decision is taken after a lot of analysis. Of course, Sanju is doing well and he has done well in opportunities he has received, but sometimes you have to wait despite doing well as the other player also is performing well and is a match-winner," Dhawan said in a post-match press conference responding to a query.

 

Pant has delivered some solid performances in ODIs this year. In 12 games and 10 innings this year, he has scored 336 runs at an average of 37.33, with one century and two fifties and best score of 125*.

However, New Zealand tour was dismal as he could manage scores of only 15 and 10 in his ODIs. Sanju scored 36 in one ODI he got to play.

Samson's ODI numbers in 2022 have been better. In 10 matches and nine innings, he has scored 284 runs at an average of 71.00. He has finished innings unbeaten five times, with his best score being 86*.

Dhawan said that whatever positives and negatives came out of each match, irrespective of the result, were discussed and analysed with the young team.

On positives from the series, Dhawan said that the team bonding is a huge positive.

"Another positive is our main team is in Bangladesh. In case someone gets injured there, the experience of players who have played here will help the team. You get experience when you play," he added.

Source: ANI
