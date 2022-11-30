News
3 Yuvraj Pix You Must See!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 30, 2022 17:23 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh have been married for six years.

The retired cricketer took to Instagram to share a mushy post with three pictures from different phases of his life with Hazel.

And the third picture with son Orion just melted our hearts.

'Happy 6 baby!', Yuzi said to Hazel on their sixth wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

'Here's to all the moments big and small that have made our love stand tall, couldn't have asked for a better partner in crime. happy anniversary @hazelkeechofficial'.

