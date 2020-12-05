Wishes pour in as 'Gabbar' Dhawan turns 35

December 05, 2020 16:49 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 35 on Saturday and wishes poured in for the southpaw in a deluge.

‘Janamdin di lakh, lakh vadhaiyan jatt ji @SDhawan25. Wishing you good health and loads of success.! Create some thunder down under!,’ Yuvraj tweeted.

India batsman KL Rahul, who was also Dhawan's opening partner in the first T20I on Friday, wished the southpaw with all the happiness.

‘Happy birthday @SDhawan25, lots of love and wish u all the happiness,’ Rahul tweeted.

‘Many Many happy returns of the day to a ever smiling guy I admire a lot, @SDhawan25. Sasural mein khoob khoob run banao baaki matches mein bhi aur har khushi manaao. May you get to have many more celebrations, itni ki jaanghein laal ho jaayein’ Sehwag tweeted.

‘Wishing @SDhawan25 a very very happy birthday. May you have a wonderful year and enjoy lots of success and happiness, Shikhar,’ Laxman tweeted.

‘Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 Paaji, you are an amazing human being so full of life and joy. May God bless you abundantly,’ Rishabh Pant tweeted.

‘Wishing you a day full of laughter and happiness and a year that brings you much success. Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 paaji’ young bowler Navdeep Saini tweeted.

Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan also wished their former India teammate.

‘Wishing you a day full of laughter and happiness and a year that brings you much success. Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 paaji', Raina tweeted.

‘The Gabbar of Indian cricket is celebrating his birthday today. Wishing @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday. Hope you have a more successful year ahead. Keep smiling and make others smile, Yusuf Pathan wrote on Twitter.

Wriddhiman Saha also wished the opener.

'Happy Birthday Shikhar! May you be blessed with all the happiness and success! @SDhawan25.'

Other than in the first ODI, Dhawan has not exactly made fireworks on the current tour Down Under but more will be expected of him as the tour progresses.