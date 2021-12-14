When Dharmendra met 'pyaara beta' Sachin

IMAGE: Dharmendra with Sachin Tendulkar met in an aircraft on Tuesday. Photograph: Dharmendra/Twitter

Yesteryear Bollywood superstar Dharmendra took to Twitter to capture his time spent with batting great Sachin Tendulkar while travelling in a flight.

Many of B-Town stars constantly have expressed their admiration for the batting maestro, and the impact he had on their lives. The 86-year-old wrote that Sachin behaves like his own son, or pyaara beta, around him.

'Desh ke gauravshaali Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaz mein mulaqat ho gai. Sachin jab jab mila mujhe, hamesha mera pyaara beta ban ke mila…..Jeete raho. Love you, Sachin.”' [I happened to meet Sachin, the pride of our nation, during a flight. Sachin has always behaved with me like a loving son every time we’ve met. Wish you a long life.]

In the past Tendulkar has stated that the epic Sholay, starring Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan among others, is his all-time favourite film.