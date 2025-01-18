HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Despite 752 runs, Karun Nair MISSES out

Karun Nair

IMAGE: Karun Nair has amassed a staggering 752 runs in just seven innings. With centuries in all but two of those matches and remaining unbeaten six times. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Karun Nair/Instagram

Karun Nair, the standout performer of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, failed to make it into India’s Champions Trophy squad despite an extraordinary domestic season.

The 33-year-old batter, representing Vidarbha, has amassed a staggering 752 runs in just seven innings. With centuries in all but two of those matches and remaining unbeaten six times, Nair’s form had sparked discussions about his potential inclusion in the squad.

However, chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified the reasoning behind the snub, citing tough competition for spots and the consistent performances of other players.

 

“It was tough. Those are really special performances. Someone who averages 700-plus—we did have a chat about him,” Agarkar said.

However, Agarkar pointed to the stiff competition in the current Indian lineup as the key reason for Nair’s exclusion.

“At the moment, finding a spot in this team is really difficult. Look at the guys who have been picked; all of them average well in excess of mid-40s. Unfortunately, you can’t fit everyone in a squad of 15. But those performances certainly make you take notice. If there’s a loss of form or injuries, there’s certainly going to be a conversation around him,” he added.

While Nair’s incredible run seemed to make a strong case for his return to the national fold, the selectors ultimately opted for other candidates, such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been rewarded for his consistent performances.

With Shubman Gill named vice-captain, Nair’s exclusion emphasises the challenge of breaking into a well-set Indian lineup, even with extraordinary domestic numbers.

