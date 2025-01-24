HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Desperate England set to make changes for Chennai T20I

Desperate England set to make changes for Chennai T20I

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2025 19:54 IST

x

Brydon Carse

IMAGE: Brydon Carse has played four T20Is for England, picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.66. Photograph: England Cricket Board/X

Brydon Carse will replace Gus Atkinson for England's second T20 International against India on Saturday while Jamie Smith has also been added to the squad.

Atkinson bled 38 runs in his two wicketless overs in the series opener in Kolkata where India cruised to a seven-wicket victory with more than seven overs to spare.

Smith could make his T20 debut after Jacob Bethell missed Friday's training due to illness.

Carse did well during the three-Test series in New Zealand recently, picking up 18 wickets in three matches. He has played four T20Is for England, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

 

England's spin frailties were laid bare in Kolkata where they were all out for 132 as skipper Jos Buttler scored more than half the total with 68 runs.

Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel claimed five of the 10 English wickets, exposing the tourists' spin frailties in the process.

Harry Brook, who made 17 in the match on Wednesday, said the smog in Kolkata made it difficult to pick the turning ball.

"Chakravarthy is an exceptionally good bowler," the batter said on the eve of the second T20 International of the five-match series against World champions India.

"But with the smog the other night, it was a lot harder to pick. Hopefully the air is a bit clearer here and we can see the ball a bit easier."

The 25-year-old is considered one of the most attacking batters of his era but Brook felt he needed to improve his game against spin.

"Facing spin in T20 cricket is probably the hardest thing in the game, especially because I always get out trying to absolutely smack it," he said.

"Maybe I've got to rein in a little bit, but we'll see."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Rahane Out, Called Back From Pavilion
Rahane Out, Called Back From Pavilion
SKY under pressure: Will he shine in second T20?
SKY under pressure: Will he shine in second T20?
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI
Bumrah, Jadeja, Jaiswal: 3 Indians in ICC's Test XI
We need to put pressure on India's bowlers: Brook
We need to put pressure on India's bowlers: Brook
Varun's Big Day, Tilak's Fun Demand
Varun's Big Day, Tilak's Fun Demand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ultimate Peanut Butter Recipes For PB Day

webstory image 2

8 Reasons To Watch Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

webstory image 3

7 High-Fibre Foods To Supercharge Your Diet

VIDEOS

'They're not protecting us, we're protecting them'1:56

'They're not protecting us, we're protecting them'

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit0:53

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit

Mamta Kulkarni performs 'Pind Daan' at Sangam Ghat1:05

Mamta Kulkarni performs 'Pind Daan' at Sangam Ghat

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD