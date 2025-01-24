England must apply pressure to level series: Brook

'We need to look to put pressure on their bowlers, and try to take wickets throughout their innings.'

IMAGE: England's players celebrate a wicket during the first T20 International against India in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Vice-captain Harry Brook said England will have to apply constant pressure on India if the visitors want to recover from the seven-wicket drubbing at Kolkata and level the series.



India leading the five-match T20I series 1-0 after their thumping seven-wicket victory in the series opener in Kolkata on Wednesday.



“We are pretty chilled. India is a very good side, so, we knew what they were gonna hit us with and yeah, they played an exceptional game,” Brook said on Friday, on the eve of the second T20I in Chennai.



"We just need to keep pushing, the same messaging Baz (Brendon McCullum) has been saying throughout. We need to look to put pressure on their bowlers, and try to take wickets throughout their innings. You have always got a go a little bit above and beyond to exceed," he added.



Brook hopes to take some cues from skipper Jos Buttler's fine fifty at the Eden Gardens -- a 44-ball 68.



"Yeah, he is obviously very experienced in India. He has done exceptionally well in the IPL and whenever he has played for England here.



"So, it's really nice to watch him go out there and go about his business. It was a pleasure to watch him from the other end for a little bit."



Brook, who was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy for 7 in the first T20I, wants to make a decisive contribution with the bat in the second game.

"It was not an ideal start. But it was just one game. It would be (my aim) to contribute to wins. The only thing I really think about is trying to be a match-winner and if I win one or two games out of this series here, I will be very happy with it."