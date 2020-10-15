Shreyas Iyer injury update: 'He is in a bit of pain'

Source:

Edited By:

October 15, 2020 08:24 IST

'His shoulder is moving, touch wood'

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder while trying to stop the ball in the fifth over. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals might have won the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, but the team suffered a blow as skipper Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury and walked off the field.

In the fifth over Iyer ended up hurting his shoulder while trying to stop the ball and had to leave the field due to severe pain. Speaking after the game, stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan said that Iyer is in pain and they will get to know about the complete picture after the reports.

"Shreyas is in a bit of pain. We will know more tomorrow. His shoulder is moving, touch wood. I am glad that we won this game," said Dhawan during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

With Shreyas Iyer getting injured, Delhi Capitals have suffered a major blow as Rishabh Pant is already out for a while with a Grade 1 tear. The wicket-keeper batsman, on Friday, limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as DC celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Earlier on Monday, DC had requested the IPL authorities for a replacement for fast bowler Ishant Sharma after he was ruled out of the tournament. Before that, leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the IPL as he hurt the ring finger on his bowling hand.