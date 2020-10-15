News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shreyas Iyer injury update: 'He is in a bit of pain'

Shreyas Iyer injury update: 'He is in a bit of pain'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 15, 2020 08:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'His shoulder is moving, touch wood'

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer injured his shoulder while trying to stop the ball in the fifth over. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals might have won the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, but the team suffered a blow as skipper Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury and walked off the field.

 

In the fifth over Iyer ended up hurting his shoulder while trying to stop the ball and had to leave the field due to severe pain. Speaking after the game, stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan said that Iyer is in pain and they will get to know about the complete picture after the reports.

"Shreyas is in a bit of pain. We will know more tomorrow. His shoulder is moving, touch wood. I am glad that we won this game," said Dhawan during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

With Shreyas Iyer getting injured, Delhi Capitals have suffered a major blow as Rishabh Pant is already out for a while with a Grade 1 tear. The wicket-keeper batsman, on Friday, limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as DC celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Earlier on Monday, DC had requested the IPL authorities for a replacement for fast bowler Ishant Sharma after he was ruled out of the tournament. Before that, leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the IPL as he hurt the ring finger on his bowling hand.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Captains should have option of reviewing wides: Kohli
Captains should have option of reviewing wides: Kohli
Why injuries are mounting this IPL season
Why injuries are mounting this IPL season
SEE: Delhi Capitals make players feel at home
SEE: Delhi Capitals make players feel at home
China's Xi tells troops to focus on preparing for war
China's Xi tells troops to focus on preparing for war
Dhawan all praise for Delhi pace duo Rabada, Nortje
Dhawan all praise for Delhi pace duo Rabada, Nortje
TCS to recruit 10,000 staff in US by 2022
TCS to recruit 10,000 staff in US by 2022
PIX: Nortje, Rabada bowl Delhi to victory as RR choke
PIX: Nortje, Rabada bowl Delhi to victory as RR choke

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PIX: Nortje, Rabada bowl Delhi to victory as RR choke

PIX: Nortje, Rabada bowl Delhi to victory as RR choke

Dhawan all praise for Delhi pace duo Rabada, Nortje

Dhawan all praise for Delhi pace duo Rabada, Nortje

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use