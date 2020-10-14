News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Captains should have option of reviewing wide ball: Kohli

Captains should have option of reviewing wide ball: Kohli

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
October 14, 2020 22:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review that wide, it could make a massive difference in someone's campaign.'

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, right, with Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said he wouldn't mind having an option of reviewing contentious wide deliveries and waist-high full tosses in T20 cricket, more so in high-profile tournaments like the Indian Premier League.

 

Hosting a star-studded Puma India Live chat on Instagram', Kohli, who leads Royal Challengers Bangalore in the T20 league, said they have "discussed it internally" as these things can make a massive difference.

"I am going to speak as a captain. As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, which could be a wrong call, or a waist-high full-toss, which could be a wrong call," Kohli said during an interaction with KL Rahul, his first guest of the evening.

"We have seen this historically how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket.

"It is a fast-paced game and you can miss a small margin and we have all seen this is a big factor. If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review that wide, it could make a massive difference in someone's campaign," Kohli added.

Rahul seconded Kolhi and said: "If that rule comes in, it is very good. You can give a team two reviews and say you can use it for whatever."

Rahul, who is captaining Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing league, feels that a team can be given two reviews instead of one that is available currently.

Asked about changes he would like to bring in in the tournament given a chance,  Rahul said, "If someone hits a six over 100 metres, it should be given more runs. I will ask my bowlers about this."

The 13th edition of IPL is being hosted in the UAE after the organisers could not hold it in India due to a surge in COVID-19 case load. This is the first competitive tournament the Indian cricketers are engaged in following the coronavirus-forced hiatus.

"I was nervous coming into the tournament. I was scared from injury point of view, that fear was always there," Rahul said.

"There was self doubt, the other part is skill, after having not played for such a long period of time. I was a little nervous but I knew I would enjoy a lot. Once the tournament started, you started getting into the groove... the fear was starting to go away," Rahul said.

Speaking about captaining a side, which he is doing for the first time in the IPL, Rahul said he is using the learning from the likes of Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the tournament.

"Since it's my first time doing this, whatever I have played and learnt from you, Mahi bhai (Dhoni), I have tried to pretty much do the same thing.

"I tried to stay balanced in victory and loss, it's important to ensure that everyone is enjoying ... it's been a good learning for me, leadership helps to grow individual faster."

On locking horns against national teammates in franchise-based tournaments like the IPL, Rahul said, "I have been playing IPL for 4-5 years. I don't think it's (captaincy) a massive shift, it's just about understanding each other. We play against each other so often we know our strengths and weaknesses."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Delhi Capitals make players feel at home
SEE: Delhi Capitals make players feel at home
Why injuries are mounting this IPL season
Why injuries are mounting this IPL season
Washington Sundar reveals the key to his success
Washington Sundar reveals the key to his success
Monsoon fury throws life out of gear in Hyderabad
Monsoon fury throws life out of gear in Hyderabad
PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
NIA questions 2 Congress MLAs over Bengaluru violence
NIA questions 2 Congress MLAs over Bengaluru violence
72% Indian Americans plan to vote for Biden: Survey
72% Indian Americans plan to vote for Biden: Survey

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

Any place for Taimur in the IPL?

Any place for Taimur in the IPL?

IPL 2020: Most Valuable Players This Week

IPL 2020: Most Valuable Players This Week

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use