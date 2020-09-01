News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Delhi Capital' pacer Rabada check in

Delhi Capital' pacer Rabada check in

By Rediff Cricket
September 01, 2020 12:54 IST
Kagiso Rabada

Photograph: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter
 

Pace sensation Kagiso Rabada, who picked up 25 wickets in 12 games for the Delhi Capitals in last year's IPL, has landed in Dubai.

'Kagiso Rabada checked in so fast, we almost missed his entry,' Delhi Capitals noted.

Kagiso will test for COVID-19 and thereafter, head into a one-week quarantine before resuming training.

The South African speedster has been instrumental in Capitals's growing confidence along with Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Captain Shreyas Iyer.

Remember how he defended 10 runs in the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders?

Rediff Cricket
