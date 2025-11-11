Delhi blast tragedy: Gambhir, Dhawan express shock

Saddened by loss of lives due to blast in Delhi: India head coach Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: Delhi Police personnel at the Red Fort after the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has condoled the loss of lives in the blast in the national capital on Monday evening and wished for a speedy recovery to the injured.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital, and eight people died before reaching the hospital while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official said.

Gambhir took to X and expressed his grief and wrote, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to the blast in Delhi. Praying for strength to the families of deceased and for the speedy recovery of injured."

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan expressed his sorrow and wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi car blast near Red Fort. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Let's all stay safe & alert."

BCCI president Mithun Manhas, who also hails from Delhi, expressed his concern over the tragic incident, “Alarming news about the blast coming in from close to metro station 1 near Red Fort. Thoughts and prayers,” Manhas posted on X.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia also mourned the deaths in the incident and condemned the blast.

"Saddened by the death of innocent people in the car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi today. It is a very heart-wrenching and devastating incident. In this period of grief, I stand by the families of the victims of this incident and express my deep condolences. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. I also appeal to the government to ensure the conduct of an immediate, transparent, and impartial inquiry into the incident," wrote Punia in his post on X.

The Home Minister stated that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm, injuring some pedestrians and damaging some vehicles.