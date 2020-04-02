Kohli shares adorable pictures of Anushka, urging fans to #staysafe

Source:

April 02, 2020 20:03 IST

'Our smiles may be fake but we are not', said Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday, as he shared adorable pictures with wife Anushka Sharma, urging fans to #staysafe as COVID-19 continues to sweep the countries.

Kohli shared two photographs with Anushka on Twitter in which the couple can be seen happily posing for the camera. "Our smiles may be fake but we are not #StayHome #stayhealthy #staysafe," Kohli tweeted.

All the sporting events have come to an indefinite halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadly virus also had an impact on the cricketing world as many series have been postponed.

The Indian Premier League has also been postponed until April 15 due to COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people confirmed positive in the past 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 1764 COVID-19 active cases in the country and 50 people have died due to the lethal infection.