Declare zing bail fail as a dead ball, says Rahane

April 08, 2019 20:36 IST

IMAGE: Controversy evoked when Dhawal Kulkarni bowled KKR opener Chris Lynn but without displacing the bails, as the ball deflected fine on the leg side and was ruled a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane said that bowlers too should be given credit if the ball hit the wickets but do not dislodge the stumps by declaring it a dead ball.



"The rules are what they are, but I told the umpire, at least don't declare it a boundary. It's already so tough for the bowlers in T20, and in such a situation, a ball can maybe be declared a dead ball," International Cricket Council quoted Rahane as saying.

His comments came after an incident that took place during Sunday's match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.



Controversy evoked when Dhawal Kulkarni bowled KKR opener Chris Lynn but without displacing the bails, as the ball deflected fine on the leg side and was ruled a boundary.



Rahane said rules are what they are but according to him, in such a situation the ball should be declared dead bowl so neither the batsman loses his wicket nor is he awarded runs.



Law 29.1.1 is very clear on what constitutes a dismissal, it says, "The wicket is put down if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground."



Earlier, the same thing happened when Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit the stumps with a direct throw with KL Rahul outside the crease, but even then as well the bails just lighted up and did not come off, as a result, the Punjab got a lucky reprieve.