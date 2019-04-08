Should Rohit Sharma lead India in World Cup?

April 08, 2019 13:02 IST

IMAGE: Michael Vaughan also praised the Hitman Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians have won three out five matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), but the way he managed to defend a modest total of 135 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Twitterati lauded the Hitman.

They also insisted that he should lead India in the International Cricket Council cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, India skipper and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is on a losing streak as RCB faced back-to-back five defeats and is the bottom-placed team. Even after setting a target of 206, Bangalore could not defend that total as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target and won the match by five wickets. All these incidents have lead Twitter users saying that Rohit Sharma should lead India in the forthcoming World Cup.

One user tweeted, "Rohit Sharma knows how to win matches. He should replace Kohli as captain for the #CWC2019 #IPL #mi."

Another user wrote, "He (Kohli) is a phenomenal batsman no doubt. But cannot balance captaining a team. He needs to get street smart. Rohit Sharma instead is a better captain."

A user questioned, "Is it just me that thinks @ImRo45 should captain team India too !!! #MumbaiIndians #TeamIndia."

One Twitter user requested Board of Control for Cricket in India and wrote, "@BCCI time to appoint @ImRo45 as a captain for #ICC2019 World Cup."

Former England player Michael Vaughan also praised the Hitman Rohit Sharma and tweeted "Rohit Sharma is a very very good captain .... #IPL2019."

Mumbai Indians will now host Kings XI Punjab on April 10.