De Villiers hopes for RCB to build on momentum

De Villiers hopes for RCB to build on momentum

By Rediff Cricket
September 08, 2021 14:23 IST
'Been playing around with the guys a bit, I'm also feeling like a young kid ready to go again, very excited to play cricket again.'

AB de Villiers is looking to get fit and then get going in the IPL

IMAGE: AB de Villiers is looking to get fit and then get going in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

South African veteran cricketer AB de Villiers is excited about the resumption of IPL 2021.

 

The 37-year-old, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, arrived in the UAE for the second phase of the IPL on Monday.

The lucrative league, which was suspended on May 4, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in India and within the IPL bio bubble, will resume from September 19 in the UAE.

"It's great to be back, looking forward to seeing everyone again. Some of the guys are in the UK but they'll be joining us soon. We had a good start to the tournament so we have got a lot of momentum to build on. I'm just looking forward to settle in and seeing everyone again," de villiers said in a video posted by RCB.

"Been playing around with the guys a bit, I'm also feeling like a young kid ready to go again, very excited to play cricket again.

RCB are currently placed third in the table with 10 points from seven outings. The Kohli-led side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabu on September 20.

"I'm just getting ready for the IPL, I had a couple of hiccups here and there, a few things that got in the way that I had to overcome but I'm trying to get fit, hitting some balls and then now for some isolation and then we get going again," de Villiers added.

