Rediff.com  » Cricket » Mr 360 is Here!

Mr 360 is Here!

By Rediff Cricket
September 06, 2021 14:04 IST
AB de Villiers

IMAGE: AB de Villiers joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dubai on Monday, September 6, 2021. Photograph: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore/Instagram
 

'Our excitement levels just went @abdevilliers17 has joined the team,' Royal Challengers Bangalore posted excitedly on Monday.

Mr 360 arrived in Dubai with wife Danielle and sons Abraham, Richard and baby daughter Yente.

src="http://im.rediff.com/cricket/2021/sep/06ab2.jpg" alt="" width="1200" />

If RCB are to win their first IPL title, much will depend on AB, a batsman who can change any game with his power hitting.

RCB finished the first leg of IPL 2021, which was suspended in May after the rising COVID-19 cases in India, in third place with five wins from seven matches.

AB scored 207 from seven matches, with two fifties at an impressive strike rate of 164.

RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of the UAE leg in Abu Dhabi on September 20.

Rediff Cricket
