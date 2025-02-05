Pant Or Rahul? Who Will India Pick For 1st ODI?

IMAGE: The choice between Rishabh Pant and K L Rahul will be a major talking point. Photograph: BCCI

Fresh off their dominant T20I series victory, India look to maintain their winning streak against England in a three-match ODI series.

The action begins in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6, with both teams using the series as crucial preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India enters the series with a blend of familiar faces and emerging talent. While the core of their World Cup 2023 finalist squad remains, their recent ODI form has been inconsistent.

A series win against a second-string South Africa side was followed by a disappointing 0-2 loss to Sri Lanka, despite a full-strength batting lineup.

The absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for at least the first two ODIs (due to a back injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy-series) is a significant blow. Bumrah's fitness is a concern, though there's hope he'll return for the third ODI. The return of Mohammed Shami, however, provides much-needed experience and firepower to India's pace attack.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma will be key to India's success at the top of the order. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Rohit Sharma will be crucial at the top of the order. While his explosive starts are a hallmark, converting them into substantial innings remains a key focus. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, faces stiff competition from the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has earned a call-up for this series and the Champions Trophy. Gill will be eager to regain his form after a relatively quiet series in Sri Lanka.

Virat Kohli also returns to the ODI format, looking to rediscover his run-scoring touch after a lean patch in recent times. Kohli's hunger for runs in the 50-over format is undeniable, and this series offers him the perfect platform to return to his dominant best.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will be eager to rediscover his run-scoring form. Photograph: BCCI

The middle order presents a selection headache for the Indian management. Shreyas Iyer, despite a strong World Cup performance, faces pressure for his No. 4 spot with Rishabh Pant's presence. Iyer's role was shifted around in Sri Lanka, and he'll be keen to cement his place. Pant's return to international cricket after a serious car accident is a heartwarming story, and his aggressive batting style adds a different dimension to India's middle order.

The selection dilemma between Pant and K L Rahul, both wicketkeeping options, will be a major talking point. Rahul, a reliable No. 5 and wicketkeeper during the Asia Cup and World Cup, was surprisingly benched in Sri Lanka. The possibility of playing both Pant and Rahul by dropping Iyer is a real option, and the team's decision will reveal their long-term ODI strategy.

Hardik Pandya's all-around abilities make him an invaluable asset. His batting prowess and seam bowling provide crucial balance to the team. Depending on the conditions, he can be a vital third seamer, especially in conditions conducive to swing and seam.

In the spin department, Ravindra Jadeja is likely to get the nod over Axar Patel, despite some questions about his wicket-taking consistency and batting form. Jadeja's experience and his ability to contribute with both bat and ball give him the edge.

Kuldeep Yadav, returning from injury, will lead the spin attack. His wrist spin provides a wicket-taking threat, and he'll be looking to replicate his impressive World Cup performances.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's return is a huge plus for India. Photograph: BCCI

With Bumrah unavailable, Harshit Rana is poised to make his ODI debut. The young pacer impressed in his T20I debut against England, and he'll be eager to make a mark in the 50-over format.

Mohammed Shami's return is a massive boost for India. His experience and skill with the new ball and at the death will be crucial. Shami's fitness will be closely monitored, and he'll be expected to lead the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh, who has shown promise as a left-arm seamer.

India has called up mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy to the ODI squad following his successful T20I series against England, with an eye on maintaining his momentum.

The Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur has been a happy hunting ground for India. They have won five of the six ODIs played here since 2009, with their only defeat coming against South Africa in 2011.

England, however, have a perfect record at this venue, having won their only ODI here against The Netherlands during the 2011 World Cup.

The Nagpur pitch is generally known to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball, with some assistance for spinners as the match progresses. With an afternoon start, dew is unlikely to be a significant factor.

IMAGE: Both teams will be looking to fine-tune their approach for the Champions Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

This ODI series is more than just a contest between two cricketing giants; it's a crucial stepping stone towards the Champions Trophy. Both India and England will be looking to solidify their combinations, test their strategies, and gain momentum.

India will aim to continue their winning ways, while England will be eager to bounce back from their T20I series defeat and prove their mettle in the 50-over format.

India vs England at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

• Total ODIs Played: 6

• India Wins: 5

• India Losses: 1

• India's Only Defeat: Against South Africa in 2011, lost by 3 wickets

• England's Record: Played 1, Won 1 (Defeated The Netherlands in 2011 World Cup by 6 wickets)

