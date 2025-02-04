Champions Trophy: '70% India, 30% Pakistan'

IMAGE: Former Pakistan player Basit Ali believes the experience of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gives India the edge in the blockbuster February 23, 2025 clash. Photograph: BCCI

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali backs India as favourites for the Champions Trophy game against Pakistan in Dubai on February 23.



Pakistan hold a superior head-to-head record in the Champions Trophy, having

won three of their five encounters against India.Basit Ali believes the experience of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli gives India the edge in the blockbuster clash.'70 per cent India 30 per cent Pakistan. India have a more experienced side. If Virat and Rohit are not in form, then the game will be even,' Basit said on his YouTube channel.

In their last Champions Trophy meeting, during the 2017 final at The Oval, Pakistan stunned India with a commanding 180 run victory.



The 2025 Champions Trophy kicks off in Karachi on February 19. India, who are placed in Group A, will play all their matches in Dubai after they refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.