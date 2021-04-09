News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Have you ever seen Rahul Dravid so angry?

Have you ever seen Rahul Dravid so angry?

By Rediff Cricket
April 09, 2021 16:51 IST
Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid in the new CRED ad. Photographs: Video screengrabs

Rahul Dravid showed off his never-seen-before angry side in the new advertisement that has left everyone in splits.

 

Dravid is seen losing his temper while waiting in his car in traffic in the new ad for CRED -- the credit card management and bill payments platform.

Rahul Dravid

The former India captain is seen smashing windows of the cars next to him in the traffic using his bat and even shouts at an elderly lady and a young boy.

He ends the video holding his bat high, like after scoring a century, declaring loudly "Indiranagar ka gunda hoon mein (I am the rowdy of Indiranagar)."

Rahul Dravid

"Never seen this side of Rahul bhai," said a surprised India captain Virat Kohli.

