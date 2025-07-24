Older and Wiser, Dawson Seeks to Make Most of Test Comeback

'...I thought Test cricket was gone. To be back involved is really cool and I've got to try and enjoy each day that I get.'

IMAGE: England's Liam Dawson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1 of the 4th Test on Wednesday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images via Reuters

Having played his last Test eight years ago, 35-year-old spinner Liam Dawson naturally thought his England career was over but fate had a pleasant surprise in store for him.

Drafted into the side for the fourth Test in Manchester after Shoaib Bashir's injury, Dawson took just seven balls to make his impact in the game as he had the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal caught at first slip on Day 1 on Wednesday.

Dawson was chuffed about being back in England colours and contributing to the team's cause.

"It was nice to contribute to the team early on. I've said to a few people that the age I'm at, I thought Test cricket was gone. To be back involved is really cool and I've got to try and enjoy each day that I get.

"Test cricket is completely different to domestic cricket so to get that wicket was a nice relief coming back into it. It's a big day tomorrow, hopefully I'll get a couple more. It's one wicket, I've done nothing special," said Dawson in the post-day press conference.

India ended day one at 264 for four with fifties from Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan.

Dawson said he felt nervous before taking the field at Old Trafford.

"I knew what to expect coming into it for a second time so that helped to understand what it's going to be like. But Test cricket is hard, you'll have good and bad days. The biggest thing for me is I understood what to expect whereas before, I didn't really.

"Of course, I was nervous. I had not played for a number of years. But nerves are a good thing; the older you get and the more you play, you learn how to manage those nerves," said the left-arm spinner who is playing in only his third Test.

A veteran on the domestic circuit, Dawson feels he is a much better bowler than he was in his last England appearance.

"I'm probably a little bit more consistent (than I was in 2017), understanding pitches a little bit better and what players are looking to do. The older you get, you learn how to manage game scenarios.

"I've bowled a lot of overs in the last few years and when you do that, you improve. You'll still have tough days but I do feel I'm a better bowler than what I was a few years ago," said the seasoned operator from Hampshire.