Daddy Kohli's Day Out With Vamika

Virat Kohli was spotted at a London restaurant, accompanied by daughter Vamika.

Virat can be seen engrossed in his phone while Vamika enjoys her meal, capturing a precious moment between the cricket star and his little one.

Anushka Sharma and Virat welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, born on February 15 in London.

Despite being away from the cricket field, Virat congratulated the Indian team for their victory in the fourth Test against England at Ranchi.

Vamika turned 3 on January 11.