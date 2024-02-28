News
Daddy Kohli's Day Out With Vamika

Daddy Kohli's Day Out With Vamika

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 28, 2024 09:08 IST
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was spotted at a London restaurant, accompanied by daughter Vamika.

Virat can be seen engrossed in his phone while Vamika enjoys her meal, capturing a precious moment between the cricket star and his little one.

Anushka Sharma and Virat welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay, born on February 15 in London.

Despite being away from the cricket field, Virat congratulated the Indian team for their victory in the fourth Test against England at Ranchi.

Vamika turned 3 on January 11.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
'A precious addition': Sachin congratulates Virushka
Anushka And Virat's London Bliss
'You are truly god's child'
Haaland smashes five as City thrash Luton
US Targets India's Russian Oil Source
Will Sini Shetty Be Next Miss World?
What Are These Soldiers Doing In Gulmarg?
