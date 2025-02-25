Cummins on why India has advantage over other teams

IMAGE: India and Pakistan fans during the Champions Trophy Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium, UAE, on February 23, 2025. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Injured Australia captain Pat Cummins believes India have a "huge advantage" being based in Dubai for the ongoing Champions Trophy while other sides criss-cross Pakistan for their group games in the tournament, being held under a 'hybrid model'.

Rohit Sharma's men are playing all their matches in Dubai and even the final will be held there if the team goes the distance. This was done after India refused to travel to Pakistan, the original hosts of the event, citing security concerns.

"I think it's good in that the tournament can go on, but obviously it does give them (India) a huge advantage playing on the same ground. They already look very strong and they've got that obvious benefit of playing all their games there," Cummins told Yahoo Australia.

India have won both their games, against Bangladesh and Pakistan, comfortably so far and are through to the semi-final on March 4, in Dubai.

Their last group match on Sunday is against New Zealand, which has so far played in Pakistan. They have won both their games -- against the home side and Bangladesh.

Cummins is watching the tournament from the sidelines owing to an ankle injury and is targetting a return to competitive cricket with the IPL next month. The break also coincided with the birth of his daughter.

"It's been nice to be at home with everything going on and the ankle rehab is tracking well, so I will start running and bowling this week," the 31-year-old said.