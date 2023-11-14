News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins eyes IPL return; says he can bowl in T20s too!

Cummins eyes IPL return; says he can bowl in T20s too!

November 14, 2023 09:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I feel like I haven't played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways I feel like I haven't played my best T20 cricket for a little while.'

Pat Cummins during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 IPL season

IMAGE: Pat Cummins during his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Pat Cummins is unsure whether he will continue as Australia's One-Day International captain after the World Cup, but is looking to return to the Indian Premier League next season in preparation for the Twenty20 showpiece.

Test skipper Cummins, who will lead Australia into their semi-final against South Africa on Thursday, took on the ODI role with an eye firmly on the World Cup when Aaron Finch retired from the format last year.

 

The paceman said he was "potentially" interested in staying on after the tournament but that the decision would rest with coach Andrew McDonald and head selector George Bailey's assessment of his workload and Australia's priorities.

"We've been pretty open, me and Andrew and George around different times in the year you're going to have different priorities," Cummins told reporters in Kolkata.

"After here, the focus shifts back to Test cricket for a fair while. Probably like we've done in the past, at times white-ball cricket is going to have to shift so we fully focus on Test cricket. So yeah, there's no end date in sight.

"I feel like I've been managed really well and looked after, albeit in a really, really busy year where you don't really want to give up any cricket."

The captaincy of the T20 side was vacated when Finch retired from all international cricket in February but Mitch Marsh is favourite to claim that role ahead of the World Cup in the Caribbean and US next June.

Cummins is keen to play a full part in that tournament, however, and signalled a return to the IPL next year after skipping it this year because of his busy schedule.

"I feel like I haven't played a heap of T20 cricket and in some ways I feel like I haven't played my best T20 cricket for a little while," Cummins added.

"I'm really excited, I'm probably going to go into the IPL auction for next year to try to get some games before that World Cup and push a case to not only make the side but get back to how I feel like I can bowl in T20 cricket."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet top 5 heavy hitters ruling the World Cup 2023
Meet top 5 heavy hitters ruling the World Cup 2023
5 leading wicket takers of World Cup 2023
5 leading wicket takers of World Cup 2023
Kiwis ready to adapt and shut down big overs
Kiwis ready to adapt and shut down big overs
'Embrace Pressure, High-Five It'
'Embrace Pressure, High-Five It'
Hamas keeping hostages in Gaza hospital basement: IDF
Hamas keeping hostages in Gaza hospital basement: IDF
Gen AI Governance Is A Global Challenge
Gen AI Governance Is A Global Challenge
MoSha Know Yogi Is His Own Master
MoSha Know Yogi Is His Own Master

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Why India Must Be Wary Of Kiwis!

Why India Must Be Wary Of Kiwis!

The Race For MVP Hots Up

The Race For MVP Hots Up

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances